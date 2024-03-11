Man found shot death after Tukwila crash

article

Tukwila police detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Sunday night.

After 5 p.m., officers responded to a report of a single-car crash near South 116th Way and Tukwila International Boulevard.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the car and one person inside.

Police said the car had been struck by gunfire and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The roadway was closed for several hours.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 206-241-2121, send a private message on social media or email the Tacoma Police Department at tips@tukwilawa.gov and reference case No. 240001452.