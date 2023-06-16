Support pours in for family of pregnant woman killed in random Seattle shooting

Community support is pouring in for the family dealing with a heartbreaking and tragic nightmare after police say a convicted felon with a stolen gun randomly shot and killed a pregnant mom.

On Tuesday, investigators say 30-year-old Cordell Goosby shot and killed 34-year-old Eina Kwon, a pregnant mom, who was driving to work with her husband.

Police say Goosby used a stolen gun to shoot into the Kwon’s car, hitting both Eina and her 37-year-old husband, Sung.

Sung survived the attack. His wife died and so did the family’s unborn child, officials said.

The Kwon’s own Aburiya Bento House, a restaurant in Belltown.

The shooting scene is less than half a mile away from the business. The doors to the restaurant have been closed since the tragedy, but a memorial has been growing outside the business.

"It just hits home. They’re about my age. I work with my mom. This is a family restaurant as well. When I told my mom, she couldn’t believe what happened. She broke down crying in the car," said Tim Bartz, who drove up from Tacoma to show his support for the Kwon family. He owns a restaurant as well and knows the family.

Support for the family has also stretched across the world.

On Friday, the Korean Embassy posted a statement on Twitter about the tragedy:

Also, the community has raised more than $130,000 in about two days for the family via a GoFundMe.

Bartz says change needs to happen in the city.

"We want the city to know this kind of stuff can’t happen," he said.

A march is scheduled on Saturday, June 17 at 10:45 a.m. It will start at 4th Avenue and Lenora Street (the location of the shooting) and heads toward the family’s business.