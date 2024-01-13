Morbidly obese cat 'Frosty' finds forever home after rescue by animal shelter

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Frosty, a morbidly obese cat, found a forever home after wandering the streets of Virginia. (Richmond Animal Care and Control)

A Virginia animal shelter has rescued and found a forever home for a morbidly obese cat that was seen wandering around the streets.

Richmond Animal Care and Control said the cat, named "One Frosty Too Many" or "Frosty" for short.

"You KNOW we love a cat with a belly, and lord almighty this one has the best belly in town," the shelter posted on its Facebook page.

According to the Facebook post, Frosty weighs 28.5 pounds "with a side of crankiness."

The shelter hopes that as Frosty trims down, he will be happier.

Frosty did turn into a bit of a social media sensation after his story was posted on Facebook.

"We get emails from all across the country, people that are interested, people that comment," RACC Outreach Coordinator Robin Young previously told WWBT. "Frosty was brought to us by a concerned citizen who found her as a stray, believe it or not, out and about in the city."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.