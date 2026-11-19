The Brief The holidays are right around the corner, and businesses around Seattle are preparing to get visitors into the spirit. From holiday shopping to entertainment, there's something for everyone around the city. We've compiled a list of Christmas and holiday events taking place this holiday season around Seattle.



If you've been searching for "Christmas events near me," you've come to the right place. We've compiled a list of Christmas and holiday events taking place this season around Seattle.

Keep reading to see where you can get into the holiday spirit this season.

Sheraton Grand Seattle Gingerbread Village

For its 32nd year in a row, the annual Gingerbread Village will return to the Sheraton Grand, benefiting research for Breakthrough T1D and type 1 diabetes.

Last year's theme was "Toy Shop Time Machine," which invited guests to see notable toys and play structures in gingerbread form.

The event begins Nov. 19 and runs through Jan. 1 at the Sheraton Grand Seattle 1400 6th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101.

There are opportunities to volunteer and get companies involved as both participants and sponsors.

Woodland Park Zoo WildLanterns

WildLanterns at the Woodland Park Zoo runs from Nov. 13 through Jan. 17 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. nightly. This event showcases custom and immersive lantern displays for the family to enjoy.

There are a few dates spread out that cater to specific types of outings, like low sensory nights, events for those over 21-years-old, a senior stroll, a pop star night and a Seattle sports night.

The zoo listed a few dates when they will be closed, which are Nov. 16 through 18, 23, 26, 30, Dec. 7, 14, 24 and 25, along with January 4 through 6 and 11 through 13.

Candy Cane Lane

Candy Cane Lane is a free holiday light display on Park Road NE in Seattle's Ravenna neighborhood, from Dec. 5 through Jan. 1, where 23 tudor-style homes decorate with lights, vintage cutouts and, of course, 6-foot candy canes and a rotating carousel in the roundabout.

Admission is free, and there are donation opportunities at the end of the route to collect non-perishable foods for the University District Food Bank.

Fairmont Olympic Hotel Festival of Trees

The Seattle Festival of Trees at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel runs from Nov. 16 through Dec. 1. You can see the trees for free, but any proceeds from tree purchases and any other donations benefit Seattle Children's Autism Center and Uncompensated Care.

The annual Teddy Bear Suite on the second floor of the hotel is also open from Nov. 15 to Jan. 3 daily, from 4:00 p.m. to midnight.

The Nutcracker at McCaw Hall

George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker® will return to Seattle at McCaw Hall for its two-hour production from Nov. 27 to Dec. 27. The exact run time is two hours and three minutes, including a 25-minute intermission.

Tickets are priced at a range from $41 to $270, with both matinee shows and evening shows. Aside from the show itself, there are parking options and VIP sugarplum boxes.

Snowflake Lane

Snowflake Lane will return to Bellevue nightly from Nov. 27 through Dec. 24, providing a free, nightly holiday parade along Bellevue Way between NE 4th and NE 8th Streets at 7:00 p.m.

The show is 20 to 25 minutes and is presented by the Bellevue Collection. The organizers recommend getting there early, as the sidewalks fill up quickly.

Christmas Towne at Westlake Center

An immersive indoor Christmas event spanning more than 20,000 square feet at 400 Pine Street, Christmas Towne will take place at Westlake Center from Nov. 27 through Dec. 24 with varying hours and tickets ranging from $18.99 to $79.99 depending on admission level.

The event is only Friday through Sunday most weeks, but every day from Dec. 20 through Dec. 24.

Magic in the Market at Pike Place

The 31st annual Magic in the Market at Pike Place is on Saturday, Nov. 28 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., with a 5:00 p.m. lighting ceremony.

The event is Pike Place Market with a holiday twist; transforming into a winter wonderland for people to experience a day of holiday cheer.

There will be free photos with Santa, an elf scavenger hunt, cookie decorating and more.

Seattle Center Winterfest

From Nov. 27 to Dec. 31, you can enjoy five weeks of Winterfest at Seattle Center, which includes seasonal decor, ice sculpting, a winter train and village and weekend entertainment. General admission is free.

The event runs alongside the Seattle Christmas Market, but the two events have different ticketing and schedules.

Seattle Christmas Market

The Seattle Christmas Market features European and local vendors with holiday karaoke and Santa meetings.

The market runs from Nov. 20 through Dec. 24 and features a carousel, daily snow showers and festive food and drinks.

Christmas Ship Festival

The opening night of the Seattle Christmas Ship Festival is Nov. 27 and runs through Dec. 23, featuring a fleet of boats accompanied by live choirs that sail across the Puget Sound and Lake Washington.

Dec. 23 serves as the grand finale and the 11th annual parade of boats is on Dec. 11, where guests are encouraged to dress in Santa-themed outfits.

Standard adult tickets start around $53, with $3 off per adult ticket on the 2:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. sailings.

Watching onshore gatherings is free, such as Pier 55, Log Boom Park in Kenmore and Carillon Point in Kirkland.

Annual Tree Lighting Celebration at Westlake Park

The 2026 Tree Lighting Celebration at Westlake Park is on Friday, Nov. 27, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., with the main tree and star lighting at 5:00 p.m., followed by fireworks.

Admission is free and is hosted by the Downtown Seattle Association, presented by Amazon.

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Holiday in the Park

On Thursday, Dec. 3, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Volunteer Park, guests can enjoy free live music, holiday treats and a Lego raffle for Holiday in the Park.

Ballard HolidayFest

On Saturday, Dec. 5 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Marvin's Garden Park, you can get into the holiday spirit at Ballard HolidayFest with free photos with Santa, cider, holiday treats, firepits and more.

This is a free community event with volunteers and Ballard Alliance.

Various ice skating opportunities

There are a number of ice skating opportunities around Seattle. Here are a few:

Occidental Square Holiday Ice Skating Rink

There is a synthetic outdoor pop-up rink in Pioneer Square, which will be open from Dec. 13 to Dec. 21 from noon to 6:00 p.m., accompanied by the Occidental Square Holiday Trading Post on Saturday, Dec. 13, which features over 40 local makers.

Snow Globe at Pacific Place

Tickets are available from Nov. 27 through Dec. 24 to ice skate at Pacific Place, on a synthetic rink, with the opportunity to reserve a space from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Kraken Community Iceplex

There are a few skating events at the Kraken Community Iceplex, the three-rink indoor facility in Northgate, where visitors can rent skates and skate aids.

The facility is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and features holiday camps and figure skating showcases. Advanced registration is recommended, as holiday public sessions can sell out or get crowded.

The Source: Information in this story came from various event pages and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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