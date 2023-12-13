Oprah Winfrey’s newly commissioned portrait was unveiled Wednesday at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery.

The media mogul was painted by Chicago-based artist Shawn Michael Warren in a flowing purple dress in a garden outside her home in California. She's holding a sprig from an olive tree.

"I chose to wear the color purple because that color has been seminal in my life, so now I get to stand in the space of reimagining this film," Winfrey told the crowd.

The National Portrait Gallery said in a statement that her contributions to popular culture and her philanthropy earned her a place at the museum.

"Through her rise to fame as host and producer of ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show,’ Oprah demonstrated an unparalleled ability to connect with people and inspire them to become the best versions of themselves," said Kim Sajet, the gallery’s director.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ New Oprah Winfrey painting on display at Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery

The portrait is nearly 7 feet tall and will be on display on the gallery’s first floor.

Winfrey produced and appears in the remake of "The Color Purple" movie coming out on Christmas Day.

"Get your tickets now," she said.

