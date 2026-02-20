New sign installed at Seattle's Pike Place Market

The Brief Pike Place Market has installed its first new sign in nearly 100 years. The neon sign sits atop the Waterfront Elevator shaft to improve visibility from Western Avenue and the Waterfront. Market officials say the sign is part of Pike Place Market's Master Plan to boost foot traffic and local business.



A brand new addition is up at Pike Place Market.

A neon sign was recently installed at the top of the Waterfront Elevator shaft, the first new sign at the market in nearly 100 years.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Crews install new Pike Place Market neon sign on Waterfront Elevator shaft (Pike Place Market)

The goal of the new sign is to help visitors arriving from Western Avenue find Pike Place Market, becoming more visible to drivers, ferry riders, and people walking along the Waterfront.

The new sign is part of Pike Place Market's Master Plan, aiming to increase foot traffic and local patronage.

Crews installed the new sign on Thursday, Feb. 19, and it's located at 1436 Alaskan Way.

