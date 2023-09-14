Olympia School District to discuss return of school resource officers after students brought guns to school

Board members with the Olympia School District are set to discuss the return of school resource officers (SROs) at Thursday night’s board of education meeting.

Earlier this week, Olympia Superintendent Patrick Murphy and School Board President Darcy Huffman announced their intent to ask the board to reinstate SROs on campuses after two students were arrested for carrying weapons at Capital High School in the first week of the school year.

During Monday’s ZOOM meeting, Murphy to address the security and safety concerns.

"While conducting their morning supervision, a Capital High School administrator became aware of suspicious behavior amongst a group of students. The staff member followed the students into a bathroom, at which point a BB gun was found. Police were immediately notified and responded to the school and took appropriate enforcement action. The school was placed in a modified lock-out at 9:03 in the morning," said Murphy. "There were no reports that the weapon was displayed, nor were any students or staff threatened with it. We want to express our deepest gratitude to the Olympia Police Department."

Murphy was joined by Huffman. During the meeting, she said she would ask board members to approve a policy that will, "allow Superintendent Murphy to work with city officials, and to expedite the recent resumption of school resource officer program in our schools."

The district has been without RSOs since 2020.

The return of RSOs comes with mixed reaction from parents.

"I’ll be speaking at tonight’s meeting," said parent Matt Dorcy, whose daughter attended Capital High School until Thursday. "I think it’s a good idea."

He made the decision to transfer her to a different school "in light of what happened."

Dorcy believes school resource officers add an extra level of security and plans to drive that point home during the public comment section of the meeting.

"As a parent, I feel like my number one responsibility is to make that the school we’re sending children to take responsible measures to make sure that the school experience is safe."

Parent Scott Drapeau feels differently.

"Seeing police in schools can be traumatic," he said.

Drapeau is in favor of a more holistic approach that addresses the root of cause issues facing students.

"I don’t know that police presence in a school is something that’s really necessary," he said. "I don’t want to have my children see, needing police officers in the school and that type of disciplinary manner on a regular basis."

The public board meeting is on begins at 6:30 p.m. at Knox 111 Administrative Center Boardroom located at 111 Bethel St. N.E.

The meeting will be streamed live here.