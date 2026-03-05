OpenAI opens new Bellevue, WA offices

The Brief OpenAI opened a new office in Bellevue, expanding its footprint in the Pacific Northwest. The site can host up to 1,400 employees, and the company says it plans to hire soon. Local leaders and Gov. Bob Ferguson joined the ribbon-cutting, praising the arrival of new tech jobs in Washington.



OpenAI has opened its new office in Bellevue, marking the company's growing presence in the Pacific Northwest.

Local and tech leaders gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the site on Thursday.

Local and tech leaders cut the ribbon on OpenAI's new office in Bellevue. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The new office at City Center Plaza in downtown Bellevue can host up to 1,400 people, and the company says they're looking at hiring soon.

Seattle has OpenAI's largest office outside of San Francisco, and the region is ranked second nationally in the concentration of AI talent. OpenAI also has strong ties to Microsoft and Amazon, two major contributors to the Seattle-area's economy.

"Here in Bellevue, we are building real projects that we ship to real people. The goal is simple: we want to help people do more. We want to help businesses grow and we want project builders make software faster," a company representative said, addressing the crowd.

The celebration also featured a video message from Governor Bob Ferguson, who thanked the company for bringing quality jobs and technology to Washington state.

"As you all know, Washington has been a leader in technological innovation, and AI is certainly no different. And our region is very well positioned to become a global hub for AI," Gov. Feguson said in a virtual message. "AI has potential to revolutionize many industries, and with it, our economy."

