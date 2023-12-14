Over $2M in unclaimed WA Lottery tickets set to expire soon

The Washington Lottery says 13 large-prize tickets are still unclaimed, and many of them expire soon.

A ticket valued at $1 million was sold in Auburn. The winner has until April 29 to claim it.

However, other winning tickets are expiring sooner than that. A winning Match 4 ticket worth $10,000 was sold at Love's Travel Stop (4315 Prichard Road) in Moses Lake and is set to expire on Dec. 24. Another $10,000 winning ticket sold at a Mobil gas station in Spokane Valley expires on Jan. 2.

Winning players have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize. If the player won with a Scratch ticket, they have 180 days from the last day of ticket sales to claim their prize. By law, the prizes that aren’t claimed are placed into a reserve account.

Washington’s Lottery has regional offices located in Everett, Federal Way, Kennewick, Olympia, Spokane, and Vancouver, which are open to the public to claim prizes Mon-Fri from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Washington’s Lottery is encouraging winners with prizes up to $100,000 who cannot travel to one of these locations to mail in their winning ticket to claim their prize.

Winners with tickets for $100,000 or more are asked to call the nearest Lottery office to schedule an appointment to make a safe and secure in-person claim.

See unclaimed winning ticket numbers and sale locations here.