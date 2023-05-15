Pacific Lutheran University groping suspect was previously employed at a public community college

A man arrested in connection to sexually assaulting students at Pacific Lutheran University on Mother's Day was also employed at a public community college in Bremerton.

Olympic College confirmed with FOX 13 that Dylan Thomas Robinson worked part-time as a custodian on campus between 2015-2017.

Robinson is accused of breaking into two different residence halls at PLU and groping students as they were sleeping, as well as hitting another woman in the face with a shoe over the weekend.

The sheriff's department reported that Robinson allegedly got into a locked dormitory on the PLU campus early Sunday morning. A woman told deputies she woke up in her room around 4:15 a.m., thinking there was a man in her room watching her and her roommate. She checked her closet, and the suspect grabbed her.

Deputies say she started hitting him and yelling at him to get out, and he left.

Around 5:30 a.m., a woman in a different room in the dorm woke up to the suspect groping her. She screamed at him, and the suspect ran again.

Around the same time, the sheriff's department says the first two victims had left the dorm and heard the scream. They saw the suspect leaving the dorm, so they chased him down.

The suspect allegedly hit one of the women with the shoe, so the other woman pepper-sprayed him. They followed him to a nearby apartment complex and snapped a photo of him, before he eventually got away.

He was arrested later that day and was booked into Pierce County Jail. As of Monday, he is still there. He is being held on $2,000 bond for fourth-degree assault but without bail on a burglary arrest.

Robinson has not been arraigned, so charges have not been filed against him yet.

The Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said they've postponed a charging decision because they are waiting for law enforcement to complete their investigation.

Meanwhile, Pacific Lutheran University says it is increasing staffing with its campus security team through the end of the semester.

