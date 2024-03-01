Pain at the Pump: Gas prices on the rise ahead of the spring & summer season

If it feels like you are paying more at the pump these days, you are. The average price in the Seattle area is sitting at around $4.29 per gallon, and it's climbing heading into spring.

For the next six to eight weeks, experts say prices will continue to rise. It's all part of a normal spring and summer cycle, but it is still challenging for drivers who are trying to stick to their budgets.

"I think consumers are concerned about how they are driving their cars," said Deanene Slater, a Seattle driver. "It’s definitely something to consider in the budget. I luckily don’t drive a whole lot, but it is at least $60 or so to fill up my car."

After a fall and winter dip, prices are picking up heading into spring, causing Slater to consider a more fuel-efficient vehicle.

"This one is going to probably turn into a hybrid at some point," said Slater.

Gas Buddy reports that the average regular gas price in the Seattle area is about $4.29 to 4.30 a gallon after jumping .04 cents in the past week.

"This is the time of year when we tend to see gas prices starting to go up," said Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis at Gas Buddy.

De Haan says the national average jumped about 17 cents over where it was about a month ago.

"Gas prices could still go up another 25 to 50 cents over the next couple of months," said De Haan.

He says prices typically increase this time of year because more Americans typically start filling up as spring approaches and refineries start seasonal maintenance before the summer driving season.

"That refinery maintenance also means less gasoline being produced as that work is carried out. We are also beginning the transition back to more expensive blends of summer gasoline that are required in the warmest summer months. You put three of those together, and it’s a recipe for rising prices," said De Haan.

"I try to, I guess, eat out less, so I know I have enough money for gas," said Misha Miropolskiy.

Drivers say with more pain at the pump over the next few months, budgeting will be key.

"I noticed that some places like Costco are cheaper, so I try to get my gas there as much as possible," said Miropolskiy.

Overall, De Haan believes it's going to be a similar year to last year, barring any refinery problems. On the positive side, De Haan says while Seattle gas prices are rising, they are still about .08 cents cheaper than they were about a month ago.