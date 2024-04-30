Panera Bread releases derby-inspired 'Bread Hat' for the Kentucky Derby

In a unique nod to the Kentucky Derby festivities, Panera Bread has introduced a new fashion accessory bound to turn heads at Churchill Downs. Dubbed the "Bread Hat," this limited-edition item celebrates the brand's iconic bread bowl with a stylish twist.

Panera released a Bread Hat ahead of the Kentucky Derby that quickly sold out. (Panera Bread)

The bread bowl serves as the quirky inspiration for the design, represented by a 3-D printed replica atop the hat. Accentuated with bright ostrich feathers and a gold spoon, the Bread Hat is as much a conversation starter as it is an homage to Derby Day tradition.

Panera released a Bread Hat ahead of the Kentucky Derby that quickly sold out. (Panera Bread)

While the Kentucky Derby is slated for May 4th, eager Panera enthusiasts didn't wait to flaunt this headwear. The Bread Hat, retailing at approximately $21, sold out quickly after its release on Monday, April 29.

Panera released a Bread Hat ahead of the Kentucky Derby that quickly sold out. (Panera Bread)

Those still looking to snag one of these unique accessories can join an email list to be notified when more become available. Panera Bread's foray into Derby fashion exemplifies a clever blend of culinary and cultural flair, serving up a playful twist for fans of both the historic race and the beloved food chain.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE:

Suspect killed by SPD at Seattle hotel identified as retired Navy doctor

Family, friends remember two women killed by Elias Huizar

Seattle dog owner says pet sitter abandoned his senior dog with dementia

In-N-Out Burger proposes second Washington location

Washington's gray wolf population recovering, warning issued for hikers

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.