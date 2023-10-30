Parkland father accused of murdering friend in front of 6-year-old girl appears in court

A father accused of murdering his friend in front of his six-year-old daughter appeared in court on Monday.

47-year-old Casey Christianson is charged with second-degree murder.

Investigators believe Christianson hid the body of his victim, 37-year-old Richard Cooley, in a trailer on his Parkland property, where it sat for at least two days.

A judge ruled not to allow cameras to record Christianson’s face in court, but FOX 13 News obtained a photo of Christianson from previous incidents.

Christianson was already in jail when murder charges were filed. Deputies report they responded to Christianson’s home on Oct. 23 for a Child Protective Services (CPS) call.

Investigators said Christianson refused to cooperate with CPS. Christianson also locked his father out of their home for several days, deputies said.

When deputies responded, Christianson fought them and his father, and was arrested, according to investigators.

But while deputies took Christianson off in handcuffs, they had no idea that the body of Richard Cooley sat just feet away in a trailer on the property.

Cooley was Christianson’s roommate, according to documents. Investigators said Christianson’s six-year-old child reported her father strangled Cooley, but there was no context to the little girl’s statements when she said them.

Two days later, Christianson’s father found Cooley, deputies said.

Investigators believe Christianson killed Cooley then dragged his body to the trailer feet from their home. Investigators have not released any motive.

In court, prosecution asked for a $3 million bond, but the judge instead gave Christianson a $1.5 million bond. The judge added if Christianson posts bond, he can have no contact with his child.