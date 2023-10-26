Parkland assault suspect faces murder charges after roommate found dead

Deputies are investigating after a man murdered his roommate in Parkland earlier this week.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD), on Oct. 25 at around 3 p.m., deputies responded to a death investigation call at a residence near the corner of 8th Ave. E and 136th St. E.

The person who called 911, the suspect’s father, told deputies he found a 37-year-old man dead inside a trailer parked next to the suspect’s home.

Deputies say the 47-year-old suspect had already been arrested for another disturbance that had occurred at the residence two days prior. However, at the time, deputies were unaware that he had murdered his roommate.

On Oct. 23, deputies responded to the home for a welfare check, because Child Protective Services (CPS) had been trying to check on a 6-year-old girl at the residence.

The suspect, the father of the young girl, had locked his own father out of the house for several days and refused to open the door for CPS in an earlier contact.

That day, deputies and the suspect’s father went to the home, and the suspect attacked his father in front of the deputies. After a short struggle, the suspect was arrested and booked for fourth-degree assault, third-degree assault, and resisting arrest.

During the investigation, the 6-year-old girl told deputies that the suspect had strangled his friend.

Deputies say she did not say when or where this happened, or that the person lived in a trailer next to the house. At the time, there was no reason for deputies to go inside the trailer.

Two days later, the suspect’s father went to the home to check on the roommate and found his body in the trailer.

The PCSD says detectives and forensic investigators conducted interviews and searched both the trailer and the home.

The suspect remains at the Pierce County Jail, and murder has been added to his booking charges.

This is a developing story.