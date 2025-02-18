Paul Simon announces Seattle stop for 'A Quiet Celebration Tour' summer 2025

The Brief Paul Simon is ending his 2025 tour in Seattle this summer. The dates are in July and August, with tickets going on sale this week. Simon had to redesign the tour around his recent hearing loss.



Paul Simon is coming to Seattle this summer as part of his "A Quiet Celebration Tour."

The legendary singer-songwriter is coming out of retirement to live-debut his newest album "Seven Psalms."

Simon will do three shows in Seattle in July and August at Benaroya Hall downtown.

Initially kicking off on April 4 in New Orleans, the tour will make its way to the Emerald City on July 31, August 2, and August 3, 2025. Seattle will host the closing shows of the tour.

"It was during the recording of Seven Psalms, as revealed in the acclaimed In Restless Dreams documentary, that Simon began to steadily lose the hearing in his left ear which initially made extended live performances impossible. Together with the Stanford Initiative to Cure Hearing Loss, and his own production team, Simon redesigned his entire stage set up to make performing viable," according to the Paul Simon website.

All shows on sale Friday, Feb. 21st at 10 a.m. local time. For more information and to purchase tickets can be found on his website.

The Source: Information for this article comes from the Paul Simon website.

