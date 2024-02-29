Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by car in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Federal Way on Thursday morning.
The crash happened near 1300 Southwest 356th Street.
Police told FOX 13 Seattle the pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.
Police also said the driver did not show signs of impairment.
The investigation remains ongoing.