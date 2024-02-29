Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by car in Federal Way

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Federal Way
A pedestrian was struck Thursday morning in Federal Way. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Federal Way on Thursday morning. 

The crash happened near 1300 Southwest 356th Street. 

Police told FOX 13 Seattle the pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.  

Police also said the driver did not show signs of impairment. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 