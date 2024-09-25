School officials see increase in cyberbullying in Peninsula School District

Officials in the Peninsula School District are warning families of a rise in cyberbullying in recent months.

In a letter sent on Sept. 17, Superintendent Krestin Bahr wrote students have been sharing unflattering and sometimes explicit photos of students and staff without their consent through social media, such as Instagram and Snapchat.

The Peninsula School District banned cell phone use during school hours last year and the district says staff will redouble efforts to monitor inappropriate cell phone use during the school day.

The district says it is assembling a Bullying Awareness and Prevention Task Force in coming weeks to improve understanding and responses.

When online harassment is reported to the district, Superintendent Bahr said they petition social media platforms to remove posts or sometimes ban accounts.

"It is deeply frustrating as an educator and as a parent to know that these companies do not prioritize moderating these accounts, nor do they offer reasonable help for school districts to prevent online bullying," said Bahr.

Anyone impacted by cyberbullying in the Peninsula School District is urged to report it to administrators, counselors or staff members and harassment can be reported anonymously through Hear Me WA.

