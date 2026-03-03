3 people injured in crash near Seattle bus stop

The Brief Seattle police are investigating a high-speed collision in Northgate involving two cars that left three people injured and sent one vehicle crashing into a building. A 66-year-old driver sustained a serious head injury after being struck from behind by a 30-year-old woman, who is currently being evaluated for potential impairment.



Seattle police are investigating after three people were injured in a crash late Monday night in the Northgate neighborhood.

What we know:

Before 11 p.m., officers responded to reports of a crash at Aurora Avenue North and North 105th Street involving two cars, and one of the cars hit a building.

When officers arrived, there was a blue Subaru between a building and a gray Hyundai.

Two people, a 66-year-old driver and 58-year-old passenger, were inside the Subaru, and a 30-year-old woman was driving the Hyundai.

All three were treated at the scene and later taken to Harborview Medical Center. The Subaru driver had a serious head injury and the passenger had minor injuries. The driver of the Hyundai also had minor injuries.

Police said they were evaluating the Hyundai driver for possible impairment.

According to investigators, the Hyundai was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck the Subaru from behind.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's Traffic Collision Investigation Squad at 206-684-8923.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

