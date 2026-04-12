2 people shot, killed outside event in Longview, WA with 200 attendees

Two people are dead, and a man is behind bars, following a shooting in Longview, Washington over the weekend.

Timeline:

Around 10:45 p.m. on Apr. 11, a man is accused of shooting and killing two people in the parking lot outside an event with 200 people inside. The shooting happened outside the AWPPW Hall, a popular community event space in the southern Washington city.

Longview Police Department Captain Branden McNew says officers in the area spotted the suspect leaving the scene and fleeing in his vehicle. During the pursuit, LPD reports that he threw a gun out of the window. Their officers were later able to recover the weapon.

Shooting scene at AWPPW Hall in Longview, Washington on April 11, 2026. (Source: Longview Police Department)

The suspect was finally caught after circling town and landing back at the scene of the crime. He is said to have arrived back at the AWPPW Hall and gotten out of the car to continue fleeing on foot. This is when officers say they were able to make the arrest.

The suspect was a 49-year-old man of Kelso, who was arrested and booked into jail for two counts of first-degree murder.

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