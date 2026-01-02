Person dies after falling from dock on Salmon Bay in Seattle

The Brief A person who fell from a dock on Salmon Bay in Seattle has died. Crews rescued the person from the water, but lifesaving efforts by firefighters and paramedics were unsuccessful. The incident has been turned over to the Seattle Police Department.



A person who fell from a dock on Salmon Bay in Seattle has died, the Seattle Fire Department announced Friday morning.

Timeline:

At 8:23 a.m., the SFD announced that crews were responding to a water rescue for reports of someone falling into the water near Shilshole Avenue Northwest and 17th Avenue Northwest.

A minute later, the SFD said crews were able to lift the person out of the water and back onto the dock for evaluation.

At 8:52 a.m., the SFD said that lifesaving efforts by firefighters and paramedics were unsuccessful, and the person was declared dead at the scene.

The incident has been turned over to the Seattle Police Department.

What we don't know:

Further information is limited at this time. It is unknown what led the person to fall from the dock.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from multiple social media posts by the Seattle Fire Department.

