PHOTOS: Whale watchers spot a deer swimming alongside an orca near San Juan Island

Whale watchers boating near San Juan Island had an unexpected encounter with an orca and a deer last Sunday.

It may be hard to see at first glance, but Sam Murphy with Island Adventures Whale Watching snapped a photo of a black-tailed deer swimming next to a Bigg’s orca. This was taken at Battleship Island, which is a small island northwest of San Juan Island.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ PHOTO: Sam Murphy, Island Adventures Whale Watching/PWWA

Officials with the Pacific Whale Watch Association (PWWA) say this is a rare sight to see.

"She said that the whale swam right by and didn't seem interested in the deer at all," said PWWA Executive Director Erin Glass. "In fact, Sam didn't notice the deer until she was looking at her pictures afterward, making for a fun surprise."

A photo like this is bound to raise some questions. First, could that deer make a tasty meal for an orca? According to an article by Live Science, the answer is yes.

Orcas are apex predators who prey on fish, seals, seabirds and other aquatic life. However, according to Live Science, killer whales have been reported to kill swimming deer and moose.

Fortunately, the black-tailed deer in the photograph will get the chance to swim another day.

"Probably not enough meat/fat on a deer's bones to tempt these whales, who are used to eating seals and sea lions, but would probably be an intimidating experience for the deer, I'm sure," said Glass.

Witnessing a deer swimming in open ocean raises some eyebrows, but it turns out deer are excellent swimmers. According to an article from the World Deer Organization, these land animals will swim across a body of water – sometimes for miles to find food or get away from danger. Additionally, they can swim at a top speed of 15 mph.

Last month, the National Deer Association conducted a study using GPS collars to monitor how far deer can swim. The study revealed deer can swim documented distanced up to 2.4 miles.