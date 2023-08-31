Pierce County judge releases car theft suspect accused of assaulting cops with no bail

A Pierce County judge released a woman accused of running from police, assaulting officers and stealing a car right in front of them. The woman was released with no bail.

On Monday, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department arrested 27-year-old Yessica Meraz Carmona for allegedly assaulting two deputies, as well as charges related to stealing cars.

In total, she faces five felonies.

Video that FOX 13 News obtained shows deputies attempting to arrest the suspect. In the video, it appears the suspect puts the car into reverse and takes off. Sheriff’s officials say Meraz Carmona hit the deputies in her attempt to escape.

When law enforcement finally arrested Meraz Carmona, they said they found a gun in the car.

Pierce County prosecuting attorneys requested the suspect be held on a $75,000 bond, however, a judge disagreed.

Instead, Pierce County Court Commissioner Barbara McInvaille released Meraz Carmona with no bail.

Related article

Officials with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department say they have concerns.

"The biggest issue is what message are you sending to the offenders, because if they are doing this to us, and they know they're not even being held on this, is it really a big deal to assault a cop," said Sgt. Darren Moss with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

Part of the requirements for Meraz Carmona’s release was that she report to pretrial services within 24 hours of her hearing to arrange for monthly appointments.

Officials say she did not.

Now, there is already a new effort to bring her in for this violation. Officials with the prosecuting attorney’s office say they are seeking a warrant for an arrest.

FOX 13 News reached out to McInvaille for comment.

A court administrator told us she cannot speak on current cases.

McInvaille is also the same judge who put a $30,000 bond on a man described as an armed career criminal, who earlier this month was accused of ramming three law enforcement vehicles.