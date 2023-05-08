Pierce County man who had 100+ dogs seized sentenced to 10 months in jail

A Pierce County man who had more than 100 dogs seized from his property was sentenced to less than a year in jail.

According to the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Elmer Givens Jr. pleaded guilty in March to nine counts of first-degree animal cruelty and one count of second-degree animal cruelty. Givens was sentenced to 10 months in jail, and two years of supervision, along with restitution costs.

Animal control has taken 107 dogs from Givens’ property in the Midland area since December 2019. Investigators have found evidence of dog-fighting and breeding, including medications, syringes, first-aid supplies and training tools at his home.

In December 2019, officials served a warrant at the home for animal cruelty and animal fighting. During that time, about 50 dogs were seized from the property and the homeowner was arrested.

Later that year, Givens went to court in an effort to get the dogs back. The judge ruled against Givens Jr. and officials said those dogs went to new homes.

In October 2020, animal control officers and deputies with Pierce County Sheriff's Department served a search warrant after receiving tips of the alleged abuse. Around 36 dogs were seized during this warrant.

Officials say those allegations included claims that a large number of dogs were being kept on the property, and also claim the property owner shot the dogs with a pellet gun. They said the tip they received contained video footage from a drone of the property, the dogs, and the alleged abuse.

Then in March of 2021, over 20 dogs were taken from Givens' property.

Givens is banned from having an animal ever again and must complete an animal cruelty prevention program.