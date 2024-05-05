Planters nuts recalled after discovery of potentially fatal contamination

article

Minnesota-based Hormel Foods Sales, LLC issued a recall for two Planters products produced at one of its facilities and distributed to five states in the southeast portion of the U.S., because they could cause fatal infections.

Hormel produced the contaminated Honey Roasted Peanuts and Deluxe Lightly Salted Mixed Nuts for Planters at one of its facilities, before distributing them to Publix warehouses in Florida, Georgia, Alabama and North Carolina, as well as Dollar Tree warehouses in South Carolina and Georgia.

After producing and distributing the products in April, Hormel discovered the packaged contents could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The organism Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people and others who have weakened immune systems.

Cans of Deluxe Lightly Salted Mixed Nuts have a "Best if Used By Date" on the bottom, as well as a UPC code on the side.

The UPC code for Honey Roasted Peanuts in question is 2900002097 with a best by date of April 11, 2025. For deluxe Lightly Salted Mixed Nuts, the UPC code in question is 2900001621 and the best by date is April 5, 2026.

Hormel said these are the only products in the recall .

The company also said there have not been any reports of anyone getting sick from the recalled products and all retailers affected have been notified.

Anyone in possession of the affected products is urged not to consume the nuts, but instead either discard them or return them to the store where they were purchased for a replacement or full refund.

"Our commitment to food safety remains our utmost priority," Hormel said. "A full investigation is currently underway to determine the potential source of the contamination."

For questions or concerns about the recall, consumers can contact Hormel Foods Customer Relations at 800-523-4635.

