Police: 13-year-old needed 9 staples in her head after razor blade attack at Bellingham park

A 14-year-old has been arrested after they allegedly slashed another teen's head with a razor blade during a confrontation.

According to Bellingham Police, a group of teens confronted a 13-year-old at Bloedel Donovan Park around 5:30 p.m. on May 21. Officers learned that the 13-year-old victim had been at the park a day earlier and was extremely intoxicated. Witnesses told police that the victim's behavior angered several people present, including the suspect.

Police said the park confrontation on May 21 was over the victim's behavior.

The group began shoving the victim when an unknown substance was poured over her head by the 14-year-old suspect. The victim said she was burned by that substance while she was defending herself. It's unclear what the substance was.

Then, the 14-year-old suspect slashed the victim's head with a razor. When she started bleeding, the group and suspect ran off.

The 14-year-old was found at the park later and was arrested and booked into Whatcom County Juvenile Detention Facility for second-degree assault.

The head wound on the 13-year-old victim required nine staples. She also had a finger wound that needed three stitches, police said.