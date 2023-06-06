Police arrest four suspects accused of robbing Bellevue marijuana dispensary at gunpoint

Police arrested four men, two adults and two teenagers, after they robbed a Bellevue marijuana dispensary at gunpoint Monday night.

According to the Bellevue Police Department (BPD), shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to an alarm at the business near the corner of 156th Ave. SE and SE 30th Pl.

The employees reported four armed men entered the store, and stole cash and marijuana products. They fled the scene in multiple vehicles, but the cash they stole had trackers attached.

Officers then tracked the cash to an apartment complex near the corner of 88th Ave. S and 91st Ave. S in Kent. Investigators arrived, and they found one of the suspects’ cars with loose cash and products outside of it.

The BPD says after requesting assistance from Kent Police, they surrounded the building.

Two suspects attempted to escape by running out of the back of the complex, but they were arrested. The other two suspects surrendered at the front door.

The two adults, an 18 and 22-year-old, were booked into the King County Jail. The other two suspects, both 17-years-old, were booked into the King County Youth Detention Center.

The BPD says detectives have taken over, and will serve search warrants at the apartment and the suspect vehicles.