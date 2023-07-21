Police arrest man after stabbing victim multiple times at Othello Link light rail station

Police arrested a suspect who stabbed another man in the Othello Link light rail station early Friday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 10:15 a.m., someone called 911 saying someone had been stabbed on the light rail near the corner of Marin Luther King Jr. Way S and S Myrtle St.

When police arrived, they found a 51-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.

Officers and first responders provided life-saving measures and quickly took him to Harborview Medical Center. At last check, the victim was in serious condition.

The SPD says officers located the 41-year-old suspect, and took him into custody. A knife was also recovered at the scene.

Details about what led up to the stabbing are limited at this time.

The suspect was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of assault.

This is a developing story.