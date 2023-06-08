Police investigate shooting outside of Tacoma encampment

Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside a homeless encampment in Tacoma Wednesday morning.

According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at 5:34 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting near Puyallup Ave. and E M St.

The TPD says someone inside a car and another person at the encampment exchanged multiple rounds of gunfire. Authorities say nobody was hurt.

The 33-year-old man from the encampment was arrested on a warrant for first-degree assault.

Authorities say they located the suspect vehicle, which is now being held for a search warrant.

The investigation remains ongoing.