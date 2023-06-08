Expand / Collapse search

Police investigate shooting outside of Tacoma encampment

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle

TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside a homeless encampment in Tacoma Wednesday morning. 

According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at 5:34 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting near Puyallup Ave. and E M St. 

The TPD says someone inside a car and another person at the encampment exchanged multiple rounds of gunfire. Authorities say nobody was hurt.

The 33-year-old man from the encampment was arrested on a warrant for first-degree assault. 

Authorities say they located the suspect vehicle, which is now being held for a search warrant.

Featured

12-year-old terrorizes Tukwila community on violent, random crime spree
article

12-year-old terrorizes Tukwila community on violent, random crime spree

A child is on a violent and seemingly unstoppable crime spree in Tukwila that police say has been going on for months, leaving many asking what can be done.

The investigation remains ongoing. 