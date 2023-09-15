Expand / Collapse search

Police arrest shoplifting suspect in Olympia, recover meth and cash

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Police arrested a shoplifting suspect in Olympia earlier this month, and in addition to the stolen goods, officers recovered meth and cash.

According to the Olympia Police Department (OPD), officers responded to reports of a shoplifting incident at a local retailer. When officers arrived, they found the suspect exiting the store with unpaid merchandise in her shopping cart and in her purse.

While going through the suspect’s purse, officers found 28.75 grams of meth, small plastic baggies, $1,040 in cash and other paraphernalia.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Thurston County Jail for possession with intent to deliver, and third-degree theft.

