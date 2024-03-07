Police arrest teen in Lynnwood deadly shooting

Lynnwood Police on Thursday arrested a 17-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing a man in late February.

Officers arrested a teenager in connection to a homicide at Brio Condominiums in Lynnwood from Feb. 26. Authorities say a neighbor called 911 at around midnight to report that something had happened.

When police arrived, they found the body of a 32-year-old man, declared dead by medical personnel.

An investigation led authorities to identify a 17-year-old as the suspected shooter.

According to police, the boy had lived with the 32-year-old victim for several months before they got into an altercation on Feb. 26.

Authorities have not detailed what exactly led up to the fight or the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.