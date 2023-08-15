Expand / Collapse search
Mercedes-Benz weaves thru LA traffic in high-speed chase; Suspect in custody

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 7:59PM
FOX 11

Burglary suspects lead high-speed pursuit

Three suspects are in custody after a high-speed police chase through Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties, that ended with CHP officers using a PIT maneuver

PASADENA, Calif. - A police chase suspect is in custody – but not before leading authorities on a dangerous rush-hour chase that went through parts of Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties Tuesday night.

SkyFOX was first over the 210 Freeway near Pasadena when the suspect, inside a Mercedes-Benz sedan, led the Los Angeles Police Department on a chase.

The ongoing chase lasted longer than an hour as the California Highway Patrol ended up taking over the chase for LAPD.

Over the course of the chase, the suspect went through parts of San Gabriel Valley before getting arrested in Muscoy, an area close to the city of San Bernardino.

The suspect and two other passengers were all placed in custody in Muscoy.

The suspect was believed to be connected to a burglary case. Officials did not specify which burglary incident.

Other than the possible burglary, reckless driving and evading officers from the police chase, it is unknown if the suspect is wanted for other crimes.

