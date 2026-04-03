'Seattle News Weekly': Millionaires tax, national constitutional debates

The Brief On this episode of the "Seattle News Weekly" podcast, FOX 13 Seattle Anchor Erin Mayovsky and Reporter Shawn Chitnis dive into the top stories in Seattle this week. They discuss both local and national political tension, specifically the millionaires tax and Trump's executive order concerning birthright citizenship. Additionally, the hosts dive into the FIFA World Cup and the tension surrounding Iran's participation.



Political scrutiny has reared its head on both national and local levels this week, with fiscal policies in Olympia and constitutional debates on an executive order attempting to end birthright citizenship.

On this episode of the "Seattle News Weekly" podcast, FOX 13 Seattle Anchor Erin Mayovsky and Reporter Shawn Chitnis dive into these topics.

Keep reading to learn what was discussed and how you can listen.

WA's millionaires tax

What they're saying:

The hosts open the episode with the newly signed 9.9% tax on annual earnings over $1 million, set to begin in 2028. Shawn shares his report from earlier this week in Olympia on the polarized reactions: supporters highlight funding for school lunches and childcare, while critics argue it violates the state constitution’s stance on income as property.

Notable concerns include a potential "trickle-down" effect where the tax threshold could be lowered in the future, and warnings from Seahawks GM John Schneider that the tax might make Seattle less attractive to professional athletes.

"This is just an old school politics story, right? It’s a debate about should we be taxing certain groups and what is someone's fair share... others saying, 'Hey, it’s just so hard to get by. We have to do something else to make it fair.'" — Shawn Chitnis on the Tax Debate

Featured article

Birthright citizenship challenges

The conversation shifts to President Trump’s executive order attempting to end birthright citizenship. They review recent Supreme Court oral arguments, noting Trump was the first sitting president to attend such a hearing.

They share clips of legal experts Andrew Siegel and Paul Gautier weighing in, predicting the Court will likely rule against the President (potentially 7-2), as the 14th Amendment is considered settled law. However, they acknowledge the minority legal view that the amendment shouldn't apply to children of unauthorized immigrants.

"The president doesn’t have any formal power to change the meaning of the Constitution... Sometimes presidents play a significant role in focusing people on new arguments and suggesting the preexisting consensus might have been wrong... I think he’s running into a roadblock at the court." — Professor Andrew Siegel on the President’s Influence

Mail-in voting restrictions

The hosts discuss the Democratic-led lawsuits blocking an executive order aimed at restricting mail-in ballots.

Washington, a state proud of its mail-in system, faces concerns over a proposed federal "eligible voter list."

Critics argue this targets rural voters and lacks evidence of widespread fraud, while proponents of the order suggest it is necessary for election integrity.

Featured article

FIFA World Cup and contentious Iran decision

With the World Cup only 70 days away, the hosts celebrate the "Cascadia" connection between Seattle and Vancouver games.

A major talking point is the tension regarding Iran’s participation; despite safety concerns cited by the administration, FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed Iran will play.

The segment concludes with a look at the economic impact—which has been adjusted down from $929 million to $848 million—and a "plug" for the FIFA trophy’s upcoming appearance at FOX 13 Seattle.

"Football brings unity and hope, even in the most challenging circumstances... I look forward to seeing them deliver a positive message of humanity and togetherness to the world…" — FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Iran’s Participation

Seattle News Weekly is a podcast that goes in depth and gives context to the stories that matter to the western Washington community. Check back every Thursday for a new episode on your favorite podcast platform, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pandora, Stitcher, Amazon Music, TuneIn and Audible or YouTube.

MORE NEWS ON FOX 13 SEATTLE

7 teens involved in deadly Bremerton car crash

Controversy continues to surround CCTV cameras in Seattle

Drivers navigate delays as WSDOT works to clear Bellingham, WA landslide

Budget cuts could impact access to Washington’s public lands

WA judge gives man longest big game sentence in decade for elk killing spree

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.