Seattle weather: More clouds and dry Saturday, showers return Sunday

The Brief Western Washington will stay mostly cloudy Saturday with mild temps and calm winds. Rain returns Sunday with lower snow levels and light accumulation in the mountain passes. Drier weather arrives Monday before another round of rain and breezy conditions midweek.



Clouds will hang around Saturday with a few areas of patchy morning fog. Morning lows won't be as cold because of those clouds.

Clouds will hang around Saturday with a few areas of patchy morning fog.

Highs will be a degree or two cooler Saturday with more cloud cover. Winds will be on the calm side with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Highs will be a degree or two cooler Saturday with more cloud cover. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The roof was open Friday night for the Mariners and will be open again Saturday. Showers return Sunday, which will likely lead to the roof being closed for Sunday's game.

The roof was open Friday night for the Mariners and will be open again Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Rain showers return Sunday to western Washington, along with lowering snow levels to around 1500'. We will see more snow in the mountains Sunday into early Monday morning, light snow for passes and up to a few inches for the higher elevations. Skies dry out for Monday with more sunshine and highs in the 50s. More clouds Tuesday before rain returns overnight into Wednesday. Snow showers return for the passes, and it will be a wet and breezy few days for the Puget Sound.

Showers return Sunday along with lowering snow levels. (FOX 13 Seattle)

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Man tries to push victim into train at Seattle light rail station: docs

All 4 Skagit County Superior Court judges are women, first time in WA history

WA sues betting company Kalshi for allowing illegal online gambling

3 killed in tourist helicopter crash off the coast of the Hawaiian island of Kauai

WA firefighters rescue goats from nearby burning barn in Cowlitz County

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.