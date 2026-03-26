Man tries to push victim into train at Seattle light rail station: docs

The Brief A 26-year-old man is charged with attempted murder after allegedly trying to push someone in front of a light rail train at Northgate Station. Police say Elisio Melendez shoved the victim twice as a train arrived, but the man avoided being hit; the suspect was later arrested nearby. The motive remains unclear, and Melendez is being held on $750,000 bail ahead of a court hearing on March 31.



A man accused of trying to push another man in front of a passing light rail train at Seattle's Northgate station has been charged with second-degree attempted murder.

The suspect, 26-year-old Elisio Melendez, is being held on $750,000 bail in connection to the incident that occurred on March 19.

The backstory:

Investigators said Melendez approached a man from behind and pushed him as the train arrived at the platform, but the victim was able to keep his balance and avoid being struck.

Surveillance video captures the moment before a man, suspected to be Elisio Melendez, pushing the victim as a train approaches the platform at the Northgate light rail station in Seattle.

Melendez then allegedly pushed the victim towards the train a second time and ran from the scene, leaving the Northgate station. He did not try to steal anything from the victim and they had no interaction prior to the incident.

Authorities reviewed surveillance video and were able to track Melendez to a nearby mental health facility. There, King County sheriff's deputies located and arrested him without incident.

Dig deeper:

Court records show Melendez previously faced a 2019 assault charge for stabbing his sister in the stomach. That case was dismissed in 2021 after he was found not competent to stand trial and admitted to Western State Hospital. He was released from the hospital to a less restrictive alternative a year later.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. Melendez's next court appearance is scheduled for March 31, where he will enter a guilty or not guilty plea.

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