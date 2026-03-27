Seattle weather: When will rain return?

After a very chilly start to the day, we’re now seeing conditions gradually improve across western Washington. Some areas, including around Chehalis, dealt with pockets of freezing fog early this morning, but that lifted as temperatures warmed slightly.

Through the rest of the day, we expected partly to mostly sunny skies, making for a brighter and more seasonable afternoon overall. However, clouds were forecast to thicken this afternoon and continue building into tonight as our next system approaches.

What's next:

For tonight, conditions will stay dry but cool—good news for the Mariners game, though you’ll definitely want to layer up if you’re heading out. Expect a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s to low 40s overnight.

Seattle weather turns more unsettled Sunday with scattered showers developing during the afternoon and evening. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Looking ahead to Saturday, we remain in a quieter pattern. It will be dry with mostly cloudy skies and continued cool temperatures. Clouds will dominate with highs staying in the 50s across the lowlands.

Scattered showers returning

Sunday brings a bit of a change. The morning should start off quiet and chilly, but as we head into the afternoon and evening, we’ll see an increase in scattered showers. This will be a more unsettled period, with periodic light showers. By Sunday night into early Monday, colder air filters in behind the system, lowering snow levels.

As snow levels drop to around 1500 feet, we could see minor accumulating snow in the Cascades, particularly at the passes and ski areas. There’s also a low-end possibility of some flakes mixing in at the lowest foothill or valley locations early Monday morning, though any accumulation there would be very limited and elevation-dependent since moisture will be decreasing.

Seattle weather includes increasing the likelihood of accumulating snow at higher elevations next week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Work week look ahead

Monday stays on the cooler side with lingering clouds and a few leftover showers possible, especially early. By Tuesday, we transition back to mostly cloudy and dry conditions as a brief break settles in.

Then midweek, attention turns back to the mountains. Another system looks to move through Wednesday into Thursday, bringing renewed precipitation chances primarily to the Cascades. This will favor additional accumulating mountain snow at the passes and higher terrain, while the lowlands remain mostly cloudy with occasional periods of light rain.

Seattle weather then briefly dries out Tuesday before another round of precipitation focuses mainly on the mountains midweek. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Overall, the pattern features a cool, showery, and at times unsettled stretch, with intermittent breaks of dry weather. Lowland highs will remain generally in the 50s, while overnight lows hover in the mid 30s to low 40s— keep a cozy jacket with you!

Seattle weather keeps skies mostly cloudy into the weekend before a shift toward wetter conditions Sunday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

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