'Seattle News Weekly': Light rail, pricey living, push for the Sonics

The Brief On this week's episode of the Seattle News Weekly podcast, FOX 13 Seattle Anchors Bill Wixey and Matthew Smith discuss the question: will the Sonics return to Seattle. Following their Sonics discussion, the hosts talk about a recent study that named Washington as the fifth most expensive state in the country. They also discuss the launch of the Two Line light rail service, which finally connects Seattle and the Eastside over Lake Washington.



From buzz around the potential return of the Seattle Sonics, to the rising cost of living in Washington and the expansion of the light rail across Lake Washington, this week's biggest headlines raised lots of questions and piqued a lot of curiosity.

On this episode of the "Seattle News Weekly" podcast, FOX 13 Seattle Anchors Bill Wixey and Matthew Smith dive into these topics.

Keep reading to learn what was discussed and how you can listen.

What they're saying:

The episode opens with the NBA's potential return to Seattle.

The hosts discuss this week's unanimous vote by the NBA Board of Governors to explore expansion.

While not a final guarantee, the tone from Commissioner Adam Silver suggests Seattle is a frontrunner, largely due to its tech-driven economy and the existing infrastructure of Climate Pledge Arena.

"This is not a vote to expand. It's a vote to explore expansion... [but] everything that he seemed to indicate was that Seattle had a really, really good shot." — Bill Wixey

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The conversation then shifts to a recent study that ranked Washington as the fifth most expensive state in the country.

The hosts note that prices for basic essentials, like housing and groceries, are rising faster in Washington than in other states like California. The hosts also note a significant net loss of residents who are fleeing the state for more affordable regions.

"Essentials like housing and groceries are up over 50% since 2015 … Washington state is the fifth most expensive place in America." — Bill Wixey

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The episode concludes with the launch of the Two Line light rail service, which finally connects Seattle and the Eastside over Lake Washington.

The hosts highlight the potential for reduced traffic congestion and discuss the Bellevue police's Blu Unit dedicated to station security.

"Sound Transit launching the Cross Lake Connection … connecting Seattle and the Eastside for the first time ever." — Bill Wixey

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Seattle News Weekly is a podcast that goes in depth and gives context to the stories that matter to the western Washington community. Check back every Thursday for a new episode on your favorite podcast platform, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pandora, Stitcher, Amazon Music, TuneIn and Audible or YouTube.

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