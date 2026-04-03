The Brief A nude woman appeared twice behind Council Member Jeff Sproul during a virtual Orting City Council meeting on April 1. The four-hour recording showing the incident remains posted on the city’s official Facebook page as of April 3. The city responded saying, " We take this event seriously and will be taking measures to investigate it as well as create additional guard rails around the virtual attendance at our meetings."



What we know:

The city of Orting is facing scrutiny after a video of a city council meeting featuring a nude woman in the background of a council member’s video feed remained on the city’s official Facebook page for days.

The incident occurred during the April 1 council meeting, which was conducted both in person and virtually via Zoom.

Dig deeper:

Approximately 13 minutes into the live, four-hour session, a woman appeared behind Council Member Jeff Sproul, who was attending the meeting remotely.

Initially, only the woman's bare back was seen. However, about 30 seconds later, she appeared again, this time fully visible after being caught on camera outside the blurred background filter.

A nude woman appears in the background of an Orting city councilmember's video during a meeting on April 1, 2026.

Despite the appearance, the meeting continued without interruption.

As of April 3, the video remained accessible on the city’s Facebook page, where it was originally posted at 5 p.m. on the day of the meeting.

Why you should care:

The Facebook page identifies itself as the official source for "the latest information and news on our beautiful city."

Sproul, who represents Position 4 on the Orting City Council, was one of two members appearing virtually for the session.

FOX 13 Seattle reached out to Council Member Sproul and the city of Orting for comment on the video’s continued presence on social media. While officials did not respond, the city pulled the video from its Facebook page Friday afternoon following FOX 13’s inquiry.

The City of Orting provides several avenues for public participation in its meetings, including Zoom, telephone, and a livestream via Pierce County TV.

The city released the following statement on social media:

"The City of Orting was unaware until this afternoon of a brief embarrassing moment of an unclothed person in the background of a councilmember who was attending the April 1st council study session virtually. The Councilmember had blurred their computer background, but it was insufficient. None of the staff or members of the community attending the meeting caught this moment. We take this event seriously and will be taking measures to investigate it as well as create additional guard rails around the virtual attendance at our meetings."

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