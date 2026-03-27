Island County, WA, man faces animal cruelty charges after deaths of two cats

The Brief A 25-year-old Oak Harbor man was arrested after an animal cruelty investigation into the deaths of two cats in Island County. Authorities say the cats died Feb. 19 under suspicious circumstances, with a necropsy determining the cause as blunt force trauma and asphyxiation. The suspect was booked on two counts of first-degree animal cruelty, and the investigation remains ongoing.



A suspect was taken into custody Thursday after a month-long animal cruelty investigation in Island County, Washington.

Timeline:

According to the Island County Sheriff's Office (ICSO), on Feb. 19, Oak Harbor police were called to Best Friends Veterinary Clinic after two 10-month-old cats brought in had died under suspicious circumstances.

Authorities say a 25-year-old Oak Harbor resident brought the cars, which belonged to his live-in girlfriend, to the clinic after he reportedly found them injured and unresponsive.

He told police that after his girlfriend left for work that morning, he heard a crash and the sounds of cats "squealing, gagging and struggling." He said he got up and found them dead in the living room.

During the investigation, the Oak Harbor Police Department determined the couple's residence was in Ilsand County Sheriff's Office jurisdiction, and an ICSO animal control officer took over the case.

An initial examination showed both cats had rolled pieces of foil cat toy lodged in their throats – which the veterinarian noted was highly unusual for two healthy cats to choke on the same toy at the same time. This led the veterinarian to suspect foul play.

After a necropsy was conducted on Feb. 20, the veterinarian noted blood in the cats' abdominal cavities, fractures and lacerations to the liver, and hemorrhages on the hearts, spleens, kidneys, lungs and brains – all indicating blunt force trauma. Signs of asphyxiation were also present.

On March 17, the necropsy determined the cause of both cats was "blunt force trauma and asphyxiation."

On March 26, the 25-year-old was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Island County Jail on two counts of first-degree animal cruelty. His first court appearance was scheduled for Friday, March 27.

What's next:

The Island County Sheriff's Office said the investigation remains ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Island County Sheriff's Office.

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