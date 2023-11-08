Police investigate after woman is hit, killed by car in Bremerton

The Bremerton Police Department (BPD) is investigating a crash that killed a 60-year-old woman on Tuesday.

According to the BPD, officers and fire units responded to the area of Kitsap Way and Weslon Place to investigate a crash between a car and a pedestrian just after 8:30 a.m.

Authorities say the victim, who lives in Bremerton, died at the scene.

The driver who struck the victim was a 32-year-old woman who had a child in the backseat. They were not injured.

Investigators from multiple law enforcement agencies determined the driver was not impaired while behind the wheel. Authorities do not believe any criminal activity was involved in the incident.

Kitsap Way between Ostrich Bay and Oyster Bay was closed for a few hours for the investigation.

Authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact BPD Officer Brandon Greenhill at 360-473-5972.

This is a developing story.