Police investigate crash-and-grab burglary at Marysville smoke shop
MARYSVILLE, Wash. - Police are investigating a crash-and-grab robbery that happened at a Marysville smoke shop Tuesday morning.
According to the Marysville Police Department (MPD), three suspects in two stolen cars arrived in the Marysville Plaza parking lot in the 11600 block of State Ave. at around 2:30 a.m.
One of the cars was driven straight into the front entry of a smoke shop to gain entry, and they entered the store and stole vape products. The three then drove away in both cars.
Later that morning, the Washington State Patrol found one of the stolen cars, a 2013 Kia Sorento stolen out of Seattle, on the side of I-5 in Everett.
The MPD says the other stolen car, a 201k Kia Sedona stolen from Renton, has not yet been located.
This is a developing story.