Police investigate deadly overnight shooting in Tacoma

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Tacoma on Tuesday.

According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), just before 11 p.m., officers responded to the 9300 block of S Ash St. for reports of a possible shooting.

Officers arrived at the scene, and while they were trying to find the person who called 911, the shooting victim was being taken to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle.

The TPD says once the victim arrived at the hospital, he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

Detectives and crime scene technicians are investigating this as a homicide.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.