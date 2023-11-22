Police investigate deadly shooting in Everett

Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Everett overnight.

According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), at around midnight, dispatch received a 911 call reporting that a man had been shot in front of a residence near the corner of Lombard Ave. and 26th St.

When police arrived, they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound. Officers performed life-saving measures, but he died at the scene.

The EPD says the suspect, a man in his 50s, was still at the scene when police arrived. He was taken into custody and booked into the Snohomish County Jail on one count of second-degree murder.

Investigators say the two men know each other, but the nature of their relationship remains under investigation.

Authorities say there are no other suspects at large.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.