Seattle Police investigate shooting in South Beacon Hill area, 1 injured

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in the South Beacon Hill area on Wednesday.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 8 a.m., officers responded to reports of a man with a gunshot wound in the 3900 block of S Kenyon St.

When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. The victim was treated at the scene and taken to Harborview Medical Center for further treatment.

It was reported that the suspect shot the victim near the corner of S Chicago St. and Martin Luther King Junior Way S and left in a vehicle.

The SPD says officers searched the area, but could not find any evidence of the shooting.

Further information is limited at this time as the investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story.