Police investigate shooting, carjacking in Seattle's Central District

Detectives are investigating after a man was shot and carjacked in Seattle’s Central District Tuesday night.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), just before 10 p.m., officers responded to the corner of Rainier Ave. S and S Dearborn St. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 55-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Detectives say the victim left his car running, and when he returned a suspect jumped into the driver’s seat. The victim tried to stop the suspect, and he was shot.

The suspect drove a short distance before crashing the car.

According to the SPD, witnesses said the suspect was picked up in another vehicle before leaving the scene.

Officers treated the victim, and he was taken to Harborview Medical Center for further treatment.

The stolen vehicle has been recovered, but the suspect is still on the run.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

The SPD’s Robbery Unit is leading this investigation.

This is a developing story.