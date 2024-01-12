Police investigate shooting in Oak Harbor

Police are investigating a shooting that happened at an Oak Harbor apartment complex on Thursday.

At around 4:13 p.m., the Oak Harbor Police Department (OHPD) sent out an alert saying all the suspects involved were detained at the apartments on NE Barron.

Though there was no threat to the public, authorities asked the public to avoid the area.

At the time, Oak Harbor Public Schools designated the Boys and Girls Club of Oak Harbor Washington as an alternate drop-off and pick-up location for students.

Further information is limited.

This is a developing story.