Police investigate 'suspicious death' in South Seattle neighborhood

Police are investigating a ‘suspicious death’ in Seattle’s New Holly neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to reports of an unresponsive man lying on the sidewalk near John C. Little Sr. Park. When they arrived, they found the man and declared him dead at the scene.

The victim has not been identified yet, but police speculate he was roughly in his 20s or 30s.

Officers collected "evidence of a shooting" but did not specify what they found.

SPD’s homicide unit is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call SPD’s violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.