Police investigating after 2 people shot in Seattle

The Brief Two men were injured in a shooting in South Seattle on Tuesday. One victim was found at the scene, while another arrived at Harborview Medical Center. Police are investigating the incident and whether the two shootings are related.



Seattle police are investigating a shooting in South Seattle that left two men injured Tuesday morning. Authorities are working to determine if the two incidents are related.

What we know:

Officers located one gunshot wound victim near the intersection of 42nd Avenue South and Beacon Avenue South. Separately, a second gunshot wound victim was dropped off at Harborview Medical Center.

The Seattle Fire Department crews treated an estimated 30-year-old male who was in critical condition. Medics transported him to Harborview. The fire department reported the incident as a shooting.

What we don't know:

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department and the Seattle Fire Department.

