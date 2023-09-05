Police looking for 2 suspects who used fake ID's, stolen card at Puyallup hotel
article
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Puyallup Police are looking for two people who they say used a fake ID and a stolen credit card to check into a hotel.
According to police, a woman used a fake ID to book a room on Aug. 17 around 10 p.m. She also used a card that was likely skimmed or cloned. The victim, who lives in Oregon, did not authorize the purchase or make it themselves.
The woman's companion also used a fake ID, police said.
She came to the hotel in a newer model red Kia Telluride.
If you can identify them, contact Puyallup PD at tips@puyallupwa.gov or call them at 253-770-3343.