Police looking for 2 suspects who used fake ID's, stolen card at Puyallup hotel

Puyallup Police are looking for two people who they say used a fake ID and a stolen credit card to check into a hotel.

According to police, a woman used a fake ID to book a room on Aug. 17 around 10 p.m. She also used a card that was likely skimmed or cloned. The victim, who lives in Oregon, did not authorize the purchase or make it themselves.

The woman's companion also used a fake ID, police said.

She came to the hotel in a newer model red Kia Telluride.

If you can identify them, contact Puyallup PD at tips@puyallupwa.gov or call them at 253-770-3343.