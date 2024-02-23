Police seek 2 jewel theft suspects in Auburn
AUBURN, Wash. - Auburn Police need help identifying two suspected jewel thieves caught on camera.
Authorities say the two went into a local store on Feb. 19 and stole thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry. Surveillance images show the two standing in front of a jewel case with clear pictures of their faces.
Neither suspect has been identified.
Anyone with information on the suspects or theft is urged to call Auburn Police at (253) 288-7403.