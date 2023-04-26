Public health alert issued for Ivar's, Pike Place Market ready-to-eat soups

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert for ready-to-eat soup products from Ivar’s and Pike Place Fish Market due to possible contamination.

According to the FSIS, a handful of ready-to-eat soups may have been prepared, packed or held under insanitary conditions – meaning these products could spoil before their written expiration dates.

The problem was discovered when multiple people complained saying their soup packages were bloated. After lab testing some of the items in question, it was determined they contained high levels of spoilage bacteria.

The following products should NOT be consumed:

48-oz. packages containing two 24-oz. cups of "Ivar’s PUGET SOUND CLAM CHOWDER WITH BACON" with Use By dates 4/26/2023, 4/27/2023, 5/3/2023, 5/4/2023, 5/5/2023, 5/11/2023, 5/23/2023, 5/30/2023, 6/2/2023, 6/6/2023, 6/7/2023, 7/5/2023, 7/20/2023, 8/1/2023, 8/10/2023 and 8/17/2023.

48-oz. packages containing two 24-oz. cups of "Ivar’s Loaded Baked Potato Soup" with Use By dates 5/9/2023, 5/19/2023, 6/16/2023, and 7/18/2023.

48-oz. packages containing two 24-oz. cups of "Ivar’s Rustic Zuppa Toscana Italian Sausage and Vegetable Soup" with Use By dates 4/30/2023, 5/2/2023, 5/14/2023, 5/15/2023, 5/21/2023, 5/22/2023, and 5/30/2023.

20-oz. cup of "Ivar’s PUGET SOUND Clam Chowder WITH BACON" with Use By dates 4/26/2023, 5/5/2023, 6/6/2023, 7/20/2023, and 8/10/2023.

20-oz. cup of "PIKE PLACE FISH MARKET WORLD FAMOUS CLAM CHOWDER WITH BACON" with Use By dates 5/4/2023, 7/5/2023, and 8/1/2023.

The FSIS is concerned that many of these products may be stored in consumer’s refrigerators or freezers. Consumers are strongly urged to throw these products away, or return them to the place of purchase.

There have not been any reports of people getting sick as of Thursday’s health alert.